Shawn Desman headlines George Street’s ‘Big Birthday Bash’ on June 30th

Shawn Desman is enjoying a successful comeback, and St. John’s will be one major stop during a busy year on tour.

The Toronto-born singer will headline George Street’s ‘Big Birthday Bash’, set for June 30th. Gates open at 7 o’clock and tickets are now available.

The internationally-acclaimed Canadian platinum-selling artist will be joined by an exciting opening act featuring Preston Pablo.

Shawn Desman is known for hits like Electric and Shiver.

Rising star Preston Pablo earned the JUNO Award for Breakthrough Artist of the Year with his hit Flowers Need Rain. His fresh mix of contemporary R&B and pop highlights his strong songwriting and captivating vocal.