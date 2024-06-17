Share the Road: RNC Offers Safe Cycling Practices

With warmer weather enticing more people outdoors, the RNC is reminding the public of the importance of bicycle safety.

With increased road traffic, the RNC is encouraging all road users to remain vigilant and share the roads. Motorists are reminded that one metre of space is required between the vehicle and bicycle or pedestrian on highways with posted speed limits of 60 kilometres per hour or less.

A person riding a bicycle has the same rights and duties as a driver of a motor vehicle. To prevent accident and injury, the RNC encourages cyclists to adhere to the following safety guidelines:

· Wear a properly fitted helmet at all times.

· Make sure your bike is in good riding condition; check your brakes and tires regularly.

· Remember to obey all traffic signs and lights.

· Always be on the right side of the road going in the same direction as traffic.

· Always signal your turns.

· Wear bright clothing and, at night, wear reflective clothing.

The RNC wishes everyone a safe and enjoyable summer riding season!