Get ready girls…Shania twain is here!

The legendary country star touched down at YYT today, and not long after she was seen out for a stroll in downtown St. John’s.

Shania Twain will perform three shows this weekend back-to-back at the Churchill Park Music festival.

Twain posted to social media to say she’s ready to get this three day party started but first, she had to walk her dog, do a shot of screech and kiss a cod.