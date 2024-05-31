Sexual Violence Charges Laid By RNC

The RNC Child Abuse and Sexual Assault (CASA) Unit has made an arrest in connection with sexual violence upon a youth in St. John’s. On Monday, patrol officers received a report that a young person had been sexually assaulted by a man in the west end of St. John’s that afternoon. The CASA Unit was engaged to investigate and determined that the man approached the youth in the area of Topsail Road, near Columbus Drive.

The investigation resulted in the arrest of a 66-year-old man who resides in St. John’s. He was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference and was released on conditions. He is due to appear in provincial court at a later date.

Survivors of sexual violence are encouraged to reach out for help from a trusted resource as soon as it is safe to do so. Anyone with information related to sexual violence should contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.