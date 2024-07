Thirty-three-year-old Damian Jeffrey Dominix of Belloram is charged with sexual assault following an investigation conducted by Bay d’Espoir RCMP. The victim reported being sexually assaulted while not being able to provide consent. The investigation is continuing.

Additional information has been received that lead police to believe there may be other victims. Any victims of sexual assault are encouraged to make a report to their local police. All reports will be investigated.