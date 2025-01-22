Severe weather prompts school closures

There are once again a number of school closures and delays due to severe weather.

The following schools are closed all day:

Bayview Academy

Pathfinder Learning Centre

Stephenville Elementary

Stephenville High

Stephenville Middle School

Stephenville Primary



The following schools are closed for the morning with an update to follow regarding afternoon classes:

Fatima Academy

John Burke High School

Lake Academy

Laval High School

St. Annes Academy



The following schools have delayed openings:

Christ the King School

Donald C. Jamieson Academy

Fortune Bay Academy

Marystown Central High

Pearce Junior High School

Sacred Heart Academy

St. Catherine’s Academy

St. Joseph’s All Grade