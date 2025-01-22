Severe weather prompts school closures

There are once again a number of school closures and delays due to severe weather.
The following schools are closed all day:
- Bayview Academy
- Pathfinder Learning Centre
- Stephenville Elementary
- Stephenville High
- Stephenville Middle School
- Stephenville Primary
The following schools are closed for the morning with an update to follow regarding afternoon classes:
- Fatima Academy
- John Burke High School
- Lake Academy
- Laval High School
- St. Annes Academy
The following schools have delayed openings:
- Christ the King School
- Donald C. Jamieson Academy
- Fortune Bay Academy
- Marystown Central High
- Pearce Junior High School
- Sacred Heart Academy
- St. Catherine’s Academy
- St. Joseph’s All Grade