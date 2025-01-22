News

Severe weather prompts school closures

Posted: January 22, 2025 6:33 am
By Kyle Brookings

There are once again a number of school closures and delays due to severe weather.

The following schools are closed all day:

  • Bayview Academy
  • Pathfinder Learning Centre
  • Stephenville Elementary
  • Stephenville High
  • Stephenville Middle School
  • Stephenville Primary

    The following schools are closed for the morning with an update to follow regarding afternoon classes:
  • Fatima Academy
  • John Burke High School
  • Lake Academy
  • Laval High School
  • St. Annes Academy

    The following schools have delayed openings:
  • Christ the King School
  • Donald C. Jamieson Academy
  • Fortune Bay Academy
  • Marystown Central High
  • Pearce Junior High School
  • Sacred Heart Academy
  • St. Catherine’s Academy
  • St. Joseph’s All Grade
