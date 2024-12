There are 2,494 customers without power in central Newfoundland due to severe weather conditions.

There are 51 customers in the dark in Sunnyside, and 898 customers without power in Gander Bay South to Main Point, Carmanville, and Noggin Cove to Frederickton.

There are 1545 customers out in Terra Nova Park to Charlottetown, Glovertown, Traytown, Sandringham, Eastport, Happy Adventure to Savage Cove to Sandy Cove, Salvage, Burnside to St. Chad’s, Culls Harbour.