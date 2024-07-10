Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect today for central and northeastern Newfoundland

Atmospheric conditions are favorable for the formation of strong to severe thunderstorms that may produce heavy rainfall rates later today. The biggest threat from the storms will be heavy rainfall rates of 25 mm per hour or possibly higher.
The Environment and Climate Change Canada Weather Office in Gander has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the following areas from this afternoon until this evening:
- Buchans and the Interior
- Grand Falls-Windsor & vicinity
- Bay of Exploits
- Bonavista North
- Gander & vicinity
- Terra Nova
Showers at times heavy and scattered thundershowers are expected to develop this afternoon. There is potential for the development of severe thunderstorms over the area during this time. Localized torrential rainfall may occur with these thunderstorms, if they develop.
Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops. Heavy downpours are likely to cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Remeber that lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. When thunder roars, go indoors!
According to Environment Canada, Severe Thunderstorm Watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.