Several upcoming road closures in St John’s to accommodate events

There will be several road closures this week and next week as a number of events get underway in St. John’s. From July 25 to 29, there will be a road closure on Elizabeth Avenue from 5:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., excluding July 28, for the Churchill Park Music Festival.

There will be evening closures from 5 to 10 p.m. on streets around Quidi Vidi Lake, including Carnell Drive, Lakeview Avenue, and Clancey Drive on Regatta Eve on July 29. The Regatta is set to take place on July 30, or the next suitable day, resulting in multiple road closures from 7:00 a.m. until post-event, covering areas surrounding Quidi Vidi Lake.

The George Street Festival will take place from July 31 until August 6, meaning there will be a daily closure of eastbound Duckworth Street from 5:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m.

On August 1, there will be rolling road closures along the relay route, from Water Street to Bannerman Park, to accommodate the Canada Games Torch Relay.