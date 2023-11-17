There are several trouble spots on the roads this morning.

The Burgeo Highway and roads in central Newfoundland are partly snow-covered. On the Burin Peninsula roads are ice-covered with slippery conditions. Roads on the Avalon are mostly bare and wet. Roads just south of Whitbourne are partly snow-covered. Cape Broyle to Chance Cove Park is snow-covered. Roads from Plum Point to St. Anthony are partly snow-covered. Across the Island, visibility is fair to good.

Across Labrador, roads are partly snow-covered with icy and slushy patches with good visibility.

Marine Atlantic is advising of potential delays this weekend due to an incoming storm.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada flights 686 and 698 from Toronto are delayed. Flights are on time at the Gander International Airport and the Deer Lake Regional Airport.