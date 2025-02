A number of schools in central Newfoundland have a delayed opening this morning. The following schools are delayed opening by two hours:

Cottrell’s Cove Academy

Donald C. Jamieson Academy

Gill Memorial Academy

Greenwood Academy

Hillview Academy

J.M. Olds Collegiate

Lewisporte Academy

Lewisporte Collegiate

Lewisporte Intermediate

Marystown Central High

Pearce Junior High

Riverwood Academy

Sacred Heart Academy

Twillingate Island Elementary