There are several school delays and closures this morning.

Grenfell Campus is closed for the morning with an update at 11 a.m.

Jakeman All Grade in Trout River is closed all day.

The following schools are closed for the morning with an update to follow:

Amos Comenius Memorial School

B.L. Morrison

Bayview Academy

Bonne Bay Academy

Cape John Collegiate

Cloud River Academy

Fogo Island Central Academy

H.G. Fillier Academy

Holy Cross All Grade

J.M. Olds Collegiate

Long Range Academy

Lourdes Elementary

New World Island Academy

Our Lady of the Cape School

Phoenix Academy

Piccadilly Central High

Riverwood Academy

Sandstone Academy

St. Peter’s Academy (Westport)

St. Thomas Aquinas

Twillingate Island Elementary

The following schools have a two hour delayed opening:

C.C. Loughlin Elementary

Corner Brook Intermediate

Corner Brook Regional High

Elwood Elementary School

French Shore Academy

J.J. Curling Elementary

Mary Simms All Grade

Sacred Heart Elementary

St. James All Grade

St. Peter’s Academy (Benoit’s Cove)

Templeton Academy

Viking Trail Academy