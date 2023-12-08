There are several school delays and closures this morning.
Grenfell Campus is closed for the morning with an update at 11 a.m.
Jakeman All Grade in Trout River is closed all day.
The following schools are closed for the morning with an update to follow:
Amos Comenius Memorial School
B.L. Morrison
Bayview Academy
Bonne Bay Academy
Cape John Collegiate
Cloud River Academy
Fogo Island Central Academy
H.G. Fillier Academy
Holy Cross All Grade
J.M. Olds Collegiate
Long Range Academy
Lourdes Elementary
New World Island Academy
Our Lady of the Cape School
Phoenix Academy
Piccadilly Central High
Riverwood Academy
Sandstone Academy
St. Peter’s Academy (Westport)
St. Thomas Aquinas
Twillingate Island Elementary
The following schools have a two hour delayed opening:
C.C. Loughlin Elementary
Corner Brook Intermediate
Corner Brook Regional High
Elwood Elementary School
French Shore Academy
J.J. Curling Elementary
Mary Simms All Grade
Sacred Heart Elementary
St. James All Grade
St. Peter’s Academy (Benoit’s Cove)
Templeton Academy
Viking Trail Academy