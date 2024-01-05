Several school closures in eastern Newfoundland

Memorial University’s St. John’s, Marine Institute and Signal Hill campuses, including the Childcare Centre, are closed for the day today for all faculty, staff and students.
CNA campuses in Bonavista, Burin, Carbonear, Placentia, Ridge Road, Seal Cove and Prince Philip Drive campuses are all closed for the day due to weather conditions. Online classes will continue as scheduled.
The following schools on the Avalon Peninsula are closed all day:
All schools in the St. John’s metro
Acreman Elementary
All Hallows Elementary
Amalgamated Academy
Ascension Collegiate
Baccalieu Collegiate
Baltimore School
Bay Roberts Primary
Cabot Academy
Carbonear Academy
Carbonear Collegiate
Crescent Collegiate
Dunne Memorial Academy
Fatima Academy
Holy Cross Elementary (Holyrood)
Holy Family Elementary (Chapel Arm)
Holy Redeemer Elementary
Immaculate Conception Primary
Laval High School
Mobile Central High School
Perlwin Elementary
Persalvic School Complex
Roncalli Central High
St. Annes Academy
St. Augustines Elementary
St. Bernard’s Elementary
St. Catherine’s Academy
St. Francis School
St. Michaels Regional High
St. Peters Elementary (UIC)
Tricon Elementary
Whitbourne Elementary
Woodland Elementary
The following schools in the central zone are closed all day:
Anthony Paddon Elementary
Bishop White School
Christ the King School
Clarenville High School
Clarenville Middle School
Donald C. Jamieson Academy
Heritage Collegiate
John Burke High School
Lake Academy
Marystown Central High
Pearce Junior High School
Random Island Academy
Riverside Elementary
Sacred Heart Academy
Southwest Arm Academy
St. Joseph’s Academy
St. Joseph’s All Grade
St. Mark’s School
Tricentia Academy