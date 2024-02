Several school closures in Central Newfoundland and a few on the Avalon

The following schools are closed for the morning with an update to follow:

A.R. Scammell Academy

Baltimore School

Bishop White School

Catalina Elementary School

Centreville Academy

Cottrell’s Cove Academy

Discovery Collegiate

Gander Academy

Gander Collegiate

Gander Elementary

Greenwood Academy

Hillview Academy

Jane Collins Academy

Lakewood Academy

Lewisporte Academy

Lewisporte Collegiate

Lewisporte Intermediate

Matthew Elementary

Mobile Central High

New World Island Academy

Phoenix Academy

Point Leamington

Riverwood Academy

Smallwood Academy

St. Bernard’s Elementary

St. Mark’s School

St. Paul’s Intermediate School

William Mercer Academy Dover

The following schools have a delayed opening:

Botwood Collegiate

Donald C. Jamieson Academy

Marystown Central High

Memorial Academy

Pearce Junior High School

Sacred Heart Academy

Southwest Arm Academy