There are several school closures across the province this morning.
St. Peter’s All Grade closed all day.
The following schools are closed for the morning with an update to follow on afternoon classes:
Acreman Elementary
All Hallows Elementary
Amalgamated Academy
Ascension Collegiate
Baccalieu Collegiate
Baltimore School
Bay Roberts Primary
Cabot Academy
Carbonear Academy
Carbonear Collegiate
Crescent Collegiate
Fatima Academy
Holy Family Elementary
Holy Redeemer Elementary
Laval High School Placentia
Mobile Central High School
Perlwin Elementary
Persalvic School Complex
St. Annes Academy
St. Bernard’s Elementary
St. Catherine’s Academy
St. Francis School
St. Peters Elementary
Stella Maris Academy
Tricon Elementary
Whitbourne Elementary
Woodland Elementary
A.R. Scammell Academy
Anthony Paddon Elementary
Avoca Collegiate
Bay d’Espoir Academy
Bishop White School
Botwood Collegiate
Catalina Elementary
Centreville Academy
Christ the King School
Clarenville High School
Clarenville Middle School
Cottrell’s Cove Academy
Discovery Collegiate
Donald C. Jamieson Academy
Exploits Valley High
Exploits Valley Intermediate
Fitzgerald Academy
Fogo Island Central Academy
Forest Park Primary
Fortune Bay Academy
Gill Memorial Academy
Glovertown Academy
Greenwood Academy
Helen Tulk Elementary
Heritage Collegiate
Hillview Academy
Holy Cross School Complex
Holy Name of Mary Academy
J.M. Olds Collegiate
Jane Collins Academy
John Burke High School
Lake Academy Fortune
Lakeside Academy Buchans
Leading Tickles Primary
Leo Burke Academy
Lewisporte Academy
Lewisporte Collegiate
Lewisporte Intermediate
Lumsden Academy Lumsden
Marystown Central High
Matthew Elementary
Memorial Academy
New World Island Academy
Pearce Junior High School
Pearson Academy
Phoenix Academy
Point Leamington Academy
Random Island Academy
Riverside Elementary
Riverwood Academy
Sacred Heart Academy
Smallwood Academy
Southwest Arm Academy
St. Joseph’s Academy
St. Joseph’s All Grade
St. Lawrence Academy
St. Mark’s School
Swift Current Academy
Tricentia Academy
Twillingate Island Elementary
William Mercer Academy
Woodland Primary
Labrador Straits Academy
Lake Melville School
Mealy Mountain Collegiate
Peacock Primary
Queen of Peace Middle School
All Saints All-Grade
Bayview Academy
Brian Peckford Primary
Burgeo Academy
Cape John Collegiate
Copper Ridge Academy
Dorset Collegiate
E.A. Butler All Grade
Green Bay South Academy
Hillside Elementary
Indian River Academy
Indian River High School
Lourdes Elementary Lourdes
M.S.B. Regional Academy
Our Lady of the Cape School
Pathfinder Learning Centre
Piccadilly Central High
St. James All Grade
St. Peter’s Academy
St. Thomas Aquinas
Stephenville Elementary
Stephenville High
Stephenville Middle School
Stephenville Primary
Valmont Academy
The following schools have delayed openings:
Dunne Memorial Academy
Holy Cross Elementary
Immaculate Conception Primary
Roncalli Central High
King Academy
Lakewood Academy
St. Joseph’s Elementary
Belanger Memorial School
LeGallais Memorial Isle aux Morts
Pasadena Academy
Pasadena Elementary
St. James Elementary
St. James Regional High
Templeton Academy
St. Augustine’s Elementary and St. Michael’s Regional High, Bell Island will be closed for the morning. Buses will begin pick up for the afternoon session for St. Augustine’s at 11:30 and St. Michael’s at 12:20.
Post-secondary closures:
CNA campuses in Baie Verte, Bonavista, Burin, Carbonear, Clarenville, Gander, Grand Falls-Windsor, Placentia, and St. Anthony will be closed for the morning with an update at 11 a.m.
CNA Ridge Road, Seal Cove and Prince Philip Drive including Daycare, TRO, ATC, PPB and Employment centres will have a delayed opening this morning with an update at 10 a.m.