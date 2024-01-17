There are several school closures across the province this morning.

St. Peter’s All Grade closed all day.

The following schools are closed for the morning with an update to follow on afternoon classes:

Acreman Elementary

All Hallows Elementary

Amalgamated Academy

Ascension Collegiate

Baccalieu Collegiate

Baltimore School

Bay Roberts Primary

Cabot Academy

Carbonear Academy

Carbonear Collegiate

Crescent Collegiate

Fatima Academy

Holy Family Elementary

Holy Redeemer Elementary

Laval High School Placentia

Mobile Central High School

Perlwin Elementary

Persalvic School Complex

St. Annes Academy

St. Bernard’s Elementary

St. Catherine’s Academy

St. Francis School

St. Peters Elementary

Stella Maris Academy

Tricon Elementary

Whitbourne Elementary

Woodland Elementary

A.R. Scammell Academy

Anthony Paddon Elementary

Avoca Collegiate

Bay d’Espoir Academy

Bishop White School

Botwood Collegiate

Catalina Elementary

Centreville Academy

Christ the King School

Clarenville High School

Clarenville Middle School

Cottrell’s Cove Academy

Discovery Collegiate

Donald C. Jamieson Academy

Exploits Valley High

Exploits Valley Intermediate

Fitzgerald Academy

Fogo Island Central Academy

Forest Park Primary

Fortune Bay Academy

Gill Memorial Academy

Glovertown Academy

Greenwood Academy

Helen Tulk Elementary

Heritage Collegiate

Hillview Academy

Holy Cross School Complex

Holy Name of Mary Academy

J.M. Olds Collegiate

Jane Collins Academy

John Burke High School

Lake Academy Fortune

Lakeside Academy Buchans

Leading Tickles Primary

Leo Burke Academy

Lewisporte Academy

Lewisporte Collegiate

Lewisporte Intermediate

Lumsden Academy Lumsden

Marystown Central High

Matthew Elementary

Memorial Academy

New World Island Academy

Pearce Junior High School

Pearson Academy

Phoenix Academy

Point Leamington Academy

Random Island Academy

Riverside Elementary

Riverwood Academy

Sacred Heart Academy

Smallwood Academy

Southwest Arm Academy

St. Joseph’s Academy

St. Joseph’s All Grade

St. Lawrence Academy

St. Mark’s School

Swift Current Academy

Tricentia Academy

Twillingate Island Elementary

William Mercer Academy

Woodland Primary

Labrador Straits Academy

Lake Melville School

Mealy Mountain Collegiate

Peacock Primary

Queen of Peace Middle School

All Saints All-Grade

Bayview Academy

Brian Peckford Primary

Burgeo Academy

Cape John Collegiate

Copper Ridge Academy

Dorset Collegiate

E.A. Butler All Grade

Green Bay South Academy

Hillside Elementary

Indian River Academy

Indian River High School

Lourdes Elementary Lourdes

M.S.B. Regional Academy

Our Lady of the Cape School

Pathfinder Learning Centre

Piccadilly Central High

St. James All Grade

St. Peter’s Academy

St. Thomas Aquinas

Stephenville Elementary

Stephenville High

Stephenville Middle School

Stephenville Primary

Valmont Academy

The following schools have delayed openings:

Dunne Memorial Academy

Holy Cross Elementary

Immaculate Conception Primary

Roncalli Central High

King Academy

Lakewood Academy

St. Joseph’s Elementary

Belanger Memorial School

LeGallais Memorial Isle aux Morts

Pasadena Academy

Pasadena Elementary

St. James Elementary

St. James Regional High

Templeton Academy

St. Augustine’s Elementary and St. Michael’s Regional High, Bell Island will be closed for the morning. Buses will begin pick up for the afternoon session for St. Augustine’s at 11:30 and St. Michael’s at 12:20.

Post-secondary closures:

CNA campuses in Baie Verte, Bonavista, Burin, Carbonear, Clarenville, Gander, Grand Falls-Windsor, Placentia, and St. Anthony will be closed for the morning with an update at 11 a.m.

CNA Ridge Road, Seal Cove and Prince Philip Drive including Daycare, TRO, ATC, PPB and Employment centres will have a delayed opening this morning with an update at 10 a.m.