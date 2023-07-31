Justice News

Several impaired driving offences in Labrador West over the weekend

By Marykate O'Neill
Published on July 31, 2023 at 7:20 am
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary in Labrador West were kept busy during the weekend with several impaired drivers.

In the early morning hours of July 29, officers conducted a roadside checkpoint in Wabush following local Regatta Day celebrations. A male driver showed signs of alcohol impairment and after failing a roadside screening device, was transported to the detachment where he provided breath samples twice the legal limit.

Shortly after 1:00 a.m. on July 30, a patrol member observed a vehicle being operated erratically in Labrador City with no tail or headlights illuminated. A traffic stop was initiated, whereby the officer observed signs of impairment by alcohol. The roadside screening device was administered, resulting in the male receiving a 7 day driving suspension.

At approximately 7:20 p.m. that same evening, police received call that a vehicle had struck a light pole in Labrador City and left the area. Upon responding, officers noted substantial damage to the light pole which was now laying buckled across a driveway, with parts of the pole and vehicle scattered throughout the roadway. The vehicle was located in a driveway not far from the area. A follow up investigation resulted in the driver providing breath samples twice the legal limit.

All drivers had their driver’s license seized or suspended and vehicles impounded.

Marykate O’Neill joined the NTV News team as a general assignment reporter in 2021. Marykate’s journey with journalism started at the College of the North Atlantic where she enrolled in the journalism program. In 2020 Marykate won the ‘Marine Atlantic Journalism Scholarship’ through the Atlantic Journalism Awards. Since starting at NTV Marykate has covered many aspects from breaking news to lifestyle reporting. You can see her every Thursday on our feature Inspiring NL.
