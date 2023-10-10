Roads across Newfoundland and Labrador are mostly dry. There are a few damp areas. Fog and mist are being reported in several areas causing reduced visibility.

Beginning today, Peacekeepers Way between Legion Road and the Foxtrap Access Road will be closed to facilitate a culvert replacement. The closure is expected to be in place until October 19.

Marine Atlantic is operating on schedule. Provincial ferries are operating on schedule.

There are several flight delays and cancellations at the St. John’s International Airport. WestJet WS2166 from Hamilton is delayed and Swoop flight WO166 from Hamilton is cancelled.

WestJet WS2167 departing St. John’s to Hamilton is delayed, Swoop WO167 from St. John’s to Hamilton is cancelled, and Air Canada AC699 from St. John’s to Toronto is delayed.

Flights are on time at the Gander International Airport and the Deer Lake Regional Airport.