Several ferry and flight delays across the province

Roads across Newfoundland and Labrador are mostly bare and wet this morning. As the rain progresses, there will be water build-up along the south and west coast.

Travel is not recommended from Tompkins to Cape Ray.

Marine Atlantic is not sailing today and there could be impacts to sailings on Wednesday and Thursday.

Due to docking conditions at Bell Island and the forecasted gale force winds, the Beaumont Hamel will tie up in Portugal Cove until conditions improve.

The MV Challenge One is out of service and is stormbound in port in La Poile.

There are a number of flight delays and cancellations at airports across the Island this morning.

At the St. John’s International Airport, Air Canada Flight 2258, WestJet Flight 264, and WestJet Flight 265 are cancelled. Air Canada flights 2250, 2256, and 2255 are delayed. PAL flights 922 and 921 are delayed.

At the Gander International Airport, PAL flights 921 and 922 are late and departures are delayed.

At the Deer Lake Regional Airport, Provincial Airlines flights 901, 928, and Air Canada flight 1173 are cancelled. Provincial Airlines flights 923 and 924 are late and delayed.