Seven local RCMP officers inducted as MADD Canada hosts Nick Coates Impaired Driving Awards

Seven RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador police officers who were inducted into the 2024-2025 Nick Coates Impaired Driving Team by MADD Canada.

Nick Coates’ Team is a program that recognizes dedicated RCMP and RNC police officers throughout Newfoundland and Labrador who diligently work to reduce the number of drivers on the road impaired by alcohol and/or drugs.

The team is named for Nicholas Coates, who was killed by an alcohol-impaired driver in 2013. While this initiative bears his name, its purpose is to honour all survivors and victims of impaired driving.

“Each year, the actions of impaired drivers result in serious injuries and deaths for those who chose to drive while impaired and innocent victims who share the roadway. These tragedies, which are entirely preventable, cause extreme, lasting and far-reaching devastation to individuals, families and communities throughout our province,” says Assistant Commissioner Pat Cahill, Commanding Officer of RCMP NL.

“I commend our seven police officers — as well as the officers recognized from the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary — for their tireless efforts to maintain roadway safety. Each stop and every arrest made represents potential lives saved.”

To be part of the Nick Coates’ Team, an officer is required to have removed eight or more impaired drivers from the province’s roadways from April 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025. The awards are classified into two categories: Gold (12 or more impaired drivers) and Silver (minimum of 8 impaired drivers).

This year’s RCMP gold award recipients are:

Constable Caleb Pellerin (Traffic Services West)

Constable Stephen Miller (Grand Falls-Windsor)

Constable Janet Reddy (Holyrood)

This year’s RCMP silver award recipients are:

Constable Gina King (Traffic Services East)

Constable Bradley Layman (Burin Peninsula)

Constable Mackenzie McCoy (Harbour Grace)

Constable Jarrett Thorne (Traffic Services Central)

Constables Pellerin, Layman, Reddy, Thorne and McCoy are all returning award recipients.

For the third year in a row, the title of RCMP Top Performer was awarded to Constable Caleb Pellerin of RCMP Traffic Services West.