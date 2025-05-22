Seven direct flights to Europe per week until October as YYT-DUB resumed Thursday morning

There is now direct access to Europe through St. John’s International Airport seven days a week until October. This comes as the non-stop service to Dublin, Ireland resumed just after midnight.

Back in November WestJet released its summer schedule for St. John’s, adding a new direct service to Paris, which began on May 18. The St. John’s-London (Gatwick) route is operating four times weekly as of April 28.

Tourism Ireland and WestJet officials visited St. John’s for a series of industry events marking the return of non-stop service to Dublin, Ireland, for the first time since 2018.

“We’re thrilled to bring key stakeholders and Tourism Ireland together to celebrate the return of this important connection,” said Dennis Hogan, Chief Executive Officer of the St. John’s International Airport Authority. “WestJet’s non-stop service to Dublin from St. John’s is not only a testament to their continued commitment to St. John’s, but also to the strong spirit of partnership and collaboration on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean. With our deep cultural ties, this route represents a restored link between two cities that truly feel connected.”