Service outage for some Bell Aliant customers in St. John’s

By Web Team
Published on July 21, 2023 at 12:50 pm

Bell Aliant says some customers in St. John’s may be experiencing service interruptions today.

It’s a result of a fibre cut by a third party. The company said on Twitter it’s working to restore service as quickly as possible, but did not have an estimated time.

