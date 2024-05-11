Service Canada in-person services now accessible in Nain

A new Scheduled Outreach Office has opened in Nain. Since the nearest Service Canada Centre is 882 km away and the community is only accessible by plane or boat in summer, this new point of service will reduce the geographical barriers.

Since January 11, Canadians can visit 17 Sandbank Road in Nain from Monday to Friday, between 9 am and 12 pm, to get help with and apply for federal government services and benefits.

The services include those related to employment insurance, social insurance numbers and pensions. The Nain office supports clients where possible with passport services, such as helping them complete their applications. The range of services, including submitting passport applications at the office, will increase over time.

The Nain office is the latest addition to the 15 Service Canada Centres and 13 Scheduled Outreach Offices in the province.