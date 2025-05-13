Seniors’ Advocate to launch Seniors’ Month Campaign

Seniors’ Advocate for Newfoundland and Labrador, Susan Walsh, will be at Goulds Elementary this morning at 10:15 a.m. to launch this year’s Seniors’ Month Campaign – Growing Bolder.

This year, the campaign includes a youth perspective on positive aging through art.

June is Seniors’ Month in Newfoundland and Labrador and is a time to celebrate and acknowledge the contributions of seniors to the province. The month also encourages seniors to remain active, connected, and engaged, as well as promoting age-friendly living within communities.