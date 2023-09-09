Nature News Politics

Senators to visit the province to study seal population

Posted: September 9, 2023 11:10 am
By Bailey Howard


Ottawa’s Senate Committee on Fisheries and Oceans will be in the province this week studying the seal population.

Members of the Committee, including Newfoundland and Labrador Senators, Fabian Manning and Iris Petten will meet with  members of government, Indigenous leaders, fish harvesters and those from the seal products industry over a three day tour beginning Monday.

The “fact-finding” mission begins in Bonavista with presentations to students at Discovery Collegiate and will end with public hearings on Wednesday in St. John’s.

NTV’s Bailey Howard will be following the story.

Post Views: 54

Scroll to top