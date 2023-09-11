Senate committee on fisheries arrives in Bonavista to study seal population

The Senate Committee on Fisheries and Oceans arrived in Bonavista Monday afternoon, the first stop in their three-day tour as part of a seal population study.



The first stop was Discovery Collegiate where the committee presented to junior high and high school students. Leading the presentation was committee chair Fabian Manning, one of two committee members from this province. The other is recently appointed Senator Iris Petten.

The committee will also tour the John C. Crosbie Sealers Interpretation Centre in Elliston Monday afternoon. The committee will visit Port de Grave Tuesday and St. John’s on Wednesday.

