See a crime? Record it and report it. RCMP NL wants to hear from you!

Recent feedback from a number of municipalities and communities throughout Newfoundland and Labrador suggests that residents may be witnessing various crimes, but may not be reporting this information to the RCMP.

The RCMP says that crimes that are not reported to police are not investigated. Posting about local crimes on social media is not the same as reporting a crime to police.

Enforcement requires evidence of an offence which is often gathered through formal witness statements and other investigative avenues. Videos and social media posts, on their own, are not likely to meet the threshold for evidence of an offence or to support charges, but may hold investigative, evidentiary value when shared with police.

RCMP NL can be reached 24 hours a day, seven days a week at (800)-709-7267. If the matter is an emergency, call 911. You can also make an anonymous report by contacting Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-8477.