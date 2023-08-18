Second weekend of the Churchill Park Music Festival gets underway today

Weekend number two of the Churchill Park Music Festival gets underway this afternoon.

The gates will open at 4:00 p.m. Performers today include Paige Penney at 5:00 p.m. Meg Myers at 6:30 p.m. followed by Metric at 8:00 p.m. and Alanis Morissette at 9:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Kellie Loder performs at 5:00 p.m. Meg Myers is at 6:30 p.m. at 8:00 p.m. Feist is performing and then Alanis Morissette is at 9:30 p.m.

There will be a shuttle service from various locations on the Avalon. There are also shuttle buses parked on Elizabeth Avenue outside of the main gates heading downtown immediately following the show each night. Taxis will also be available.



Parking will be available at various lots in the area.