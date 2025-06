The second annual Scilly Cove Quilt Fest takes place this weekend at Trinity Hall in Winterton.

On Saturday and Sunday there will be a showcase of quilts on display at the hall and on Sunday, there will be a draw for one of the quilts. Some quilts are for display purposes and some will be for sale.

Admission is $5.00 for adults and free for children and students. Admission includes a visit to the Tea Room.