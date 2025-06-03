SeaRose workers join Unifor

Energy workers aboard the SeaRose floating production, storage and offloading vessel have voted to unionize. The workers have joined Canada’s largest union in the private sector, Unifor, which represents 320,000 workers countrywide.

Unifor filed for union certification in October 2024. The details were finalized on May 23. SeaRose workers will now work with union representatives to begin the bargaining process of its first collective agreement. The unit can choose to become part of Unifor’s ‘energy pattern bargaining program’.

With the addition of the SeaRose unit, Unifor says approximately 75 percent of Canada’s offshore oil workforce is now unionized.