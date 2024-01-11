Search warrants executed on homes in Harbour Grace and Carbonear, two men charged

As part of an ongoing drug investigation by the RCMP, 34-year-old Christopher Snow and 28-year-old Lucas Rowe were arrested on Tuesday. With search warrants authorized under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, RCMP officers went to Snow’s residence on Danny Drive in Harbour Grace and Rowe’s residence on Water Street in Carbonear. Both men were arrested at their respective properties.

Inside Rowe’s residence, police located more than 30 grams of cocaine and other items consistent with drug trafficking. Inside Snow’s residence, police located a smaller quantity of cocaine, a number of prohibited weapons, prohibited ammunition and other items consistent with drug trafficking.

The two were held in custody, appeared in court Wednesday, and were further remanded.

Rowe is charged with the following criminal offences:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

Breach of probation

Snow is charged with the following criminal offences:

Failure to comply with firearms prohibition order

Fail to comply with conditions of a release order

The investigation is continuing with further charges anticipated.