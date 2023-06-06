Search underway near Holyrood for missing man overdue from fishing trip

Holyrood RCMP is conducting a search for an elderly man who has been missing since Monday, June 5.

Police received a report just after 10:00 PM on Monday night that the man was overdue from a fishing trip.

The Central Avalon Ground Search and Rescue as well as the Rovers Ground Search and Rescue, are involved in the search.

Now, the TCH eastbound near Holyrood by the Rod and Gun Club has been reduced to one lane of traffic due to ongoing police work. RCMP is requesting drivers to slow down and use caution in the area, as police say the right lane of the highway is blocked and visibility is poor due to the fog.