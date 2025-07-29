Search of property leads to arrests

The RNC made an arrest following the execution of a search warrant in St. John’s.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday, July 18, police went to a home on Druken Crescent in order to execute a search warrant in relation to an ongoing investigation. A male exited the home, and police proceeded to conduct a search of the property.

Some of the items seized in connection with the investigation were:

Molotov cocktail

Gas cans and containers with holes placed

Twelve jerry cans filled with gas

Butane canisters

Ammonium nitrate (explosive precursor)

Paramount burner fuel canisters

Ammunition

Various pills

Flame thrower torch

Propane tank with torch, seven hand-ties, two mouth gags, bottle of pins

The following have been arrested and charged in connection with this investigation:

Tyler Downey, 29, of St. John’s

Two counts of possession of explosives intending bodily harm

Two counts of possession of explosives for an unlawful purpose

Two counts of using explosives with intent

Two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of incendiary material

Two counts of failure to comply with a release order

Scott Whalen, 44, of Mobile

Arson

Possession of incendiary material

Using explosives with intent

Possession of explosives for an unlawful purpose

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Both accused were held in custody to appear in Provincial Court in relation to the charges.

This investigation remains active, and anyone with information to assist is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.