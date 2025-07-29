Search of property leads to arrests

The RNC made an arrest following the execution of a search warrant in St. John’s.
Shortly after 1 p.m. on Friday, July 18, police went to a home on Druken Crescent in order to execute a search warrant in relation to an ongoing investigation. A male exited the home, and police proceeded to conduct a search of the property.
Some of the items seized in connection with the investigation were:
- Molotov cocktail
- Gas cans and containers with holes placed
- Twelve jerry cans filled with gas
- Butane canisters
- Ammonium nitrate (explosive precursor)
- Paramount burner fuel canisters
- Ammunition
- Various pills
- Flame thrower torch
- Propane tank with torch, seven hand-ties, two mouth gags, bottle of pins
The following have been arrested and charged in connection with this investigation:
Tyler Downey, 29, of St. John’s
- Two counts of possession of explosives intending bodily harm
- Two counts of possession of explosives for an unlawful purpose
- Two counts of using explosives with intent
- Two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Possession of incendiary material
- Two counts of failure to comply with a release order
Scott Whalen, 44, of Mobile
- Arson
- Possession of incendiary material
- Using explosives with intent
- Possession of explosives for an unlawful purpose
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
Both accused were held in custody to appear in Provincial Court in relation to the charges.
This investigation remains active, and anyone with information to assist is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000.