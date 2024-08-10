Search efforts continue for missing Piccadilly woman

Myra Jane Barter, 51 years of age, has not been seen since noon on Saturday, Aug. 3. At that time, she was walking along the Main Road in Piccadilly. Despite multiple searches and investigative efforts, no information has been found that could assist police in finding her. Bay St. George RCMP and the RCMP West District General Investigation Section are continuing the investigation and ask the public to report any information that could assist in locating Barter.

The missing woman has mobility issues and health concerns that require medication. She is currently without her cell phone and believed to be without her medication. Initial information received suggested that she may have gone berry picking. Numerous searches on land by Stephenville Search and Rescue and RCMP Police Dog Services, as well as vast aerial searches, have resulted in no signs of Myra Barter.

When she was last seen, Barter was wearing black pants and a light-colored shirt and was walking with a cane.

RCMP asks residents of Piccadilly to check for any available surveillance images, including home surveillance and dash cam footage for possible sightings of Barter, and to report all information to police. No piece of information should be considered insignificant.

Anyone who may have seen Barter since she was last seen around noon, Aug. 3, is asked to contact Bay St. George RCMP at 709-643-2118.