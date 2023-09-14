Search continues Thursday for missing fisherman off Fleur de Lys

RCMP officials have confirmed the search remains active for the missing fisherman off the coast of Fleur de Lys.
Yesterday it was confirmed that a commercial cod fishing vessel with four men on board went down in the waters off the coast of Fleur de Lys on Tuesday.
One man was rescued, two men were recovered deceased and one man remains missing. The search for the missing man continues today.
The investigation into the cause of the sunken vessel is continuing in partnership with Transport Canada and Workplace NL. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is engaged.
