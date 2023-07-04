Search continues for missing Twillingate man

Following unsuccessful searches by police since Saturday, the search for a missing Twillingate man continues. Robert Beauline, 74, was reported missing in the Twillingate area. Police say extensive searches were conducted through the day Monday in Fairbanks.
Beauline is described as a white male with grey hair and blue eyes, standing five feet nine inches tall, and weighing about 200 pounds. He was last seen driving a blue 2009 Chevy Impala. police say they have concerns for his safety and ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact Twillingate RCMP.
- Home
- News
- Programs
- Features
- Webcams
- Weather Centre
- Contact
- Advertise
- Accessibility
- FREE streaming NTV PLUS