The RNC continues to seek the public’s help in locating a missing Torbay woman. Tanya Johnson was last seen in the Torbay area on Sunday afternoon, Aug. 27 around 4:30 p.m.

Johnson is described as 5’4″ tall weighing 150 lbs with brown eyes and short brown hair.She was last seen in the area of Gallows Cove Pond, wearing a blue plaid blouse, light blue jeans and carrying a beige purse. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RNC or Crime Stoppers.