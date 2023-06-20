Search continues for missing submersible

It’s a race against the clock as search and rescue operations ramp up to try to locate the missing submersible, last heard from on Sunday. It’s a multi-nation approach now with Canada and this province heavily involved in the search and rescue mission. The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed this afternoon that there would be less than 40 hours of oxygen left on board the vessel. NTV’s Beth Penney has been following this story and tells us what we know now.

