Search and Rescue Training around Deer Lake

The Royal Canadian Air Force will be conducting training in and around Deer Lake from Saturday to March 8th.

Those in the area can expect to see a significant amount of CH-149 Cormorant helicopters and higher than normal Military activity in these areas during this period, concentrated in the areas around the airport at the Town of Deer Lake and on the North side of Deer Lake, opposite the Town of Pasadena.

Search and Rescue exercises place Canadian Forces personnel and equipment in scenarios that test their skills and proficiency.