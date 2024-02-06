Search and rescue official’s case set over to March

The case of a search and rescue organization official accused of defrauding the organization is slowly making its way through provincial court in St. John’s.

Brian Bishop, 73, wasn’t in the courtroom when his case was called. Neither was his co-accused, 70-year-old Marina Bishop. Instead, their lawyer, Jon Noonan, represented them.

Noonan told Judge Pamela Goulding he needed time to review disclosure. The case will be back in court in March.

Brian Bishop is a former administrative member of the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association, having served as president and vice-president of finance and administration, as well as training and operations.

He and Marina Bishop each face a dozen charges, including fraud over five thousand dollars, uttering and making forged documents and breach of trust by a public officer. The allegations were brought to RNC’s attention in 2022, with the alleged offences dating back to 2015.