Seamus O’Regan discusses added responsibilities following cabinet shuffle

By Web Team
Published on July 28, 2023 at 6:00 pm
Updated on July 28, 2023 8:34 pm

Liberal cabinet minister Seamus O’Regan took on added responsibilities in this week’s shuffle, adding seniors to his department of labour.

Today he spoke about his new role, and the increasing attention this province is getting from the conservatives.

NTV’s Ben Cleary has more.

