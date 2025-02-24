Sea-Hawks soaring to new heights after upsetting top-ranked Dalhousie Tigers

There has been a major upset today in Atlantic University Sport volleyball. Memorial University Sea-Hawks upset top-ranked Dalhousie Tigers in league semifinal play Sunday afternoon, winning in four sets

Memorial, which finished 10 and 10 during the regular season, won the best of three semifinal two games to one (26-24, 20-25, 25-22, 25-14).

The Tigers were the top team in the AUS during the regular season with a 16-4 record. Dalhousie, of course, are an Atlantic powerhouse with eight titles in the past 10 years, and projected by many to contend again in 2025.

It has been a Cinderella season for the Sea-Hawks who made it to the playoffs for the first time in several years. In fact, MUN went 0-20 last year and have emerged the AUS’ biggest surprise this season.

Memorial now advances to the Atlantic final next weekend against either St. Mary’s or UNB. That best-of-three series is tied at 1-1 with the deciding game set for tonight.