Scooter rider taken to hospital after colliding with SUV on Monday evening

The operator of an electric scooter was taken to hospital on Monday evening following a collision with an SUV in the east end of St. John’s.

The incident happened at the intersection of Highland Drive and Tamarack Street shortly before 9:30 p.m.. Reports from the scene indicate the operator of a scooter may have lost control while traveling downhill and entered the path of the SUV. A collision took place, knocking the scooter rider to the ground.

Despite not wearing a helmet, the young male rider of the scooter was taken to hospital with reported minor injuries. The driver of the SUV was uninjured, and their vehicle sustained only minor damage.

Police closed the intersection for roughly ninety minutes in order to investigate the cause of the collision.

Video from the scene of a collision involving an electric scooter.