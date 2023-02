Schools in the metro-area are closed for the day Tuesday as a winter storm hits the east coast.

A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect from Gander to the Avalon and as far west as Connaigre. Blowing Snow Advisories are up from the Bay of Exploits southwest to Channel-Port aux Basques.

The Avalon will see the snow ease off for a bit later and mix with ice pellets at times before going back to snow this evening.