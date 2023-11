There are a few school closures due to weather and road conditions this morning.

Cape John Collegiate and Hillside Elementary in La Scie are closed for the morning with a further announcement later this morning.

M.S.B. Regional Academy in Middle Arm is closed for the morning with a further announcement at 10:30 a.m.

St. Peter’s Academy in Westport is also closed for the morning with an update at 11:00 a.m.