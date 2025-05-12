School closures in Labrador and western Newfoundland

The following schools are closed for the morning with an update to follow on afternoon classes:
B.L. Morrison
Bayview Academy
Cape John Collegiate
Copper Ridge Academy
H.G. Fillier Academy
Hillside Elementary
James Cook Memorial
Labrador Straits Academy
Lake Melville School
M.S.B. Regional Academy
Mary Simms All Grade
Mealy Mountain Collegiate
Peacock Primary School
Queen of Peace Middle School
Southwest Arm Academy
St. Michael’s Elementary
St. Peter’s Academy (Westport)
Truman Eddison Memorial
White Hills Academy
The following schools have a two-hour delayed opening:
Long Range Academy
Lourdes Elementary
Our Lady of the Cape School
St. Thomas Aquinas