School closures in Corner Brook and Deer Lake

There are several school closures this morning in western Newfoundland, particularly in the Corner Brook and Deer Lake areas.

The following schools are closed for the morning with an update to follow on afternoon classes.

C.C. Loughlin Elementary

Corner Brook Intermediate

Corner Brook Regional High

Eastside Elementary

Elwood Elementary School

Elwood Regional High School

J.J. Curling Elementary

Pasadena Academy

Pasadena Elementary

Sacred Heart Elementary

St. James All Grade

St. James Elementary

St. James Regional High

St. Peter’s Academy (Benoit’s Cove)

Templeton Academy

Xavier Junior High