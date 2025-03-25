School closures in Corner Brook and Deer Lake

There are several school closures this morning in western Newfoundland, particularly in the Corner Brook and Deer Lake areas.
The following schools are closed for the morning with an update to follow on afternoon classes.
C.C. Loughlin Elementary
Corner Brook Intermediate
Corner Brook Regional High
Eastside Elementary
Elwood Elementary School
Elwood Regional High School
J.J. Curling Elementary
Pasadena Academy
Pasadena Elementary
Sacred Heart Elementary
St. James All Grade
St. James Elementary
St. James Regional High
St. Peter’s Academy (Benoit’s Cove)
Templeton Academy
Xavier Junior High