School closures in central and western Newfoundland

The following schools are closed for the morning with an update to follow regarding afternoon classes:

Belanger Memorial School Doyles

Fitzgerald Academy

John Burke High

Lake Academy

Lourdes Elementary

Our Lady of the

St. James Elementary

St. James Regional High

St. Joseph’s Academy

St. Peter’s All Grade

St. Thomas Aquinas

The following schools have a delayed opening:

Christ the King School Rushoon

Donald C. Jamieson Academy

Fortune Bay Academy

Marystown Central High

Pearce Junior High School

Sacred Heart Academy

St. Joseph’s All Grade