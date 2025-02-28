News

School closures in central and western Newfoundland

Posted: February 28, 2025 6:32 am
By Kyle Brookings

SHARE


The following schools are closed for the morning with an update to follow regarding afternoon classes:

  • Copper Ridge Academy
  • Indian River Academy
  • Indian River High School
  • St. Peter’s Academy (Westport)
  • Valmont Academy

    The following schools have a delayed opening:
  • C.C. Loughlin Elementary
  • Corner Brook Intermediate
  • Corner Brook Regional High
  • Eastside Elementary
  • J.J. Curling Elementary
  • J.M. Olds Collegiate
  • Lourdes Elementary
  • Our Lady of the Cape
  • Phoenix Academy
  • Riverwood Academy
  • Sacred Heart Elementary
  • St. James Regional High
  • Twillingate Island Elementary
Post Views: 36

Scroll to top