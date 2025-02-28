School closures in central and western Newfoundland

The following schools are closed for the morning with an update to follow regarding afternoon classes:
- Copper Ridge Academy
- Indian River Academy
- Indian River High School
- St. Peter’s Academy (Westport)
- Valmont Academy
The following schools have a delayed opening:
- C.C. Loughlin Elementary
- Corner Brook Intermediate
- Corner Brook Regional High
- Eastside Elementary
- J.J. Curling Elementary
- J.M. Olds Collegiate
- Lourdes Elementary
- Our Lady of the Cape
- Phoenix Academy
- Riverwood Academy
- Sacred Heart Elementary
- St. James Regional High
- Twillingate Island Elementary