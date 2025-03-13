School closures for portions of the Avalon Peninsula

The following schools are closed for the morning with an update to follow on afternoon classes:

Acreman Elementary

All Hallows Elementary

Amalgamated Academy

Ascension Collegiate

Baccalieu Collegiate

Bay Roberts Primary

Cabot Academy

Carbonear Academy

Carbonear Collegiate

Crescent Collegiate

Fatima Academy

Holy Family Elementary (Chapel Arm)

Holy Redeemer Elementary

Laval High School

Perlwin Elementary

Persalvic School Complex

St. Annes Academy

St. Francis School

St. Peters Elementary (UIC)

Tricon Elementary

Whitbourne Elementary

Woodland Elementary

