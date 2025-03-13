School closures for portions of the Avalon Peninsula

The following schools are closed for the morning with an update to follow on afternoon classes:
Acreman Elementary
All Hallows Elementary
Amalgamated Academy
Ascension Collegiate
Baccalieu Collegiate
Bay Roberts Primary
Cabot Academy
Carbonear Academy
Carbonear Collegiate
Crescent Collegiate
Fatima Academy
Holy Family Elementary (Chapel Arm)
Holy Redeemer Elementary
Laval High School
Perlwin Elementary
Persalvic School Complex
St. Annes Academy
St. Francis School
St. Peters Elementary (UIC)
Tricon Elementary
Whitbourne Elementary
Woodland Elementary
