School board spends hundreds of thousands of dollars in failed discrimination case

Following a long battle with the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District and a Human Rights Tribunal in August, nearly $700,000 of taxpayer money was paid to a private law firm by the district.

The Human Rights Tribunal was between the school district and Carter Churchill, a young boy who is deaf. His parents, Todd and Kim Churchill said Carter was discriminated against by the district for years. It was later ruled by a human rights commission that Carter was discriminated against.

The Churchill family requested access to the information and the records show the legal costs date back all the way to 2017, reaching $681,917 paid to the private law firm, Stewart Mckelvey.